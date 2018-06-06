Phone survey to be conducted on behalf of council

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has commissioned work on a Retail and Leisure Study, which will see around 800 residents contacted by phone.

The findings from the study carried out by experts, Nexus Planning, will feed into the Antrim and Newtownabbey Local Development Plan.

A council spokesperson said: “Part of the information gathering will involve asking residents about their shopping and leisure preferences. A telephone survey, involving around 800 residents in and around the Antrim and Newtownabbey area, will be conducted by NEMS Market Research, who are based in North-East England.

“The information provided will help give the council a better understanding of how and where people like to shop and spend their leisure time.

“The survey should take approximately seven minutes to complete.”

The spokesperson added: “Most approaches will be made outside normal working hours in order to make sure working households can take part.

“The results of the survey will help to inform evidence for the Retail and Leisure Study, which will form part of the wider planning policy evidence base in regard to future retail development across the borough.

“Residents can be assured that all information gained from the questions will remain confidential. Information from the survey will be handled according to the eight Data Protection principles of good information handling practice, as required by the Data Protection Register.

“We would welcome people taking part in the survey and greatly appreciate all responses; however, anyone who may be contacted is under no obligation to take part.”

For more information, contact Sharon Mossman on sharon.mossman@antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk