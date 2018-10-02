Plaudits for Rea after fourth successive World Superbike title

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has hailed the achievements of Jonathan Rea MBE after the racing star claimed a record fourth straight World Superbike title at the weekend.

Cllr Lindsay Millar said: “Congratulations to Jonathan on yet another incredible and record victory. We are so proud of our strong ties to Jonathan - a true sporting hero.

“Jonathan is an inspiration and ambassador for our borough, Northern Ireland and his sport.

“I know everybody at Larne Grammar School, where Jonathan was a pupil, are also extremely proud and delighted with his history-making exploits.”

Cllr Millar added: “Jonathan is a fantastic role model for our young people and so deserving of his legend status.

“He is a complete gentleman on and off the track and it is fitting that he is reaping the ultimate accolades and carving out a remarkable legacy.

“Jonathan has yet again put our area and Northern Ireland as a whole on the map and I am delighted and proud at what he has achieved.”

Earlier this year Jonathan was inducted into Mid and East Antrim’s ‘Hall of Fame’ at the borough’s annual sports awards ceremony.

The Mayor stated: “I feel passionately about encouraging people to become involved in sport and as a council we consistently promote and develop all types of sporting and fitness activities.

“Jonathan’s achievements can inspire future generations in our borough to get involved in sport and strive to become champions themselves.”