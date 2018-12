Dog walkers have warned of “poison parsnips” washed up on beaches following recent stormy weather.

The plant, also known as hemlock, has been spotted at Ballygally Beach and has proved fatal to pets previously.

It is highly toxic to animals even if it is just lifted.

The plants are also known to have washed up on Drains Bay and Browns Bay beaches outside Larne and on the shore at Trooperslane in the past.