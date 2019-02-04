Police appeal after Northcott ‘hit and run’

Police are appealing for witnesses following a “hit and run” collision that occurred in the carpark of Tesco, Northcott, Glengormley.

A spokesperson for PSNi Newtownabbey said: “A white Audi RS3, that was parked in the carpark close to the filling station end was damaged by another vehicle sometime between 12.40 pm and 1.10 pm hours on Sunday February 3.”

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information that could assist police with their investigation, to contact 101 and quote reference number 671 of 03/02/19.