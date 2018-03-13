Police appeal to trace missing man

Police have launched an appeal to help trace missing man, Kenneth Flanaghan (23).

Kenneth is 5’ 5” with short brown hair, medium build and has a goatee beard.

It is understood the Newtownabbey man was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket, charcoal jeans and black and red trainers.

A police spokesperson said: “Kenneth is believed to be in the Newtownabbey area.

“If you have any information about Kenneth, can you please call the police on 101 and ask to speak with Newtownabbey police. The police reference number is cc2018031200385.”

There is currently no photo of Kenneth available.