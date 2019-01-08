Police appeal to trace missing teen

Police have launched an appeal to locate missing person, Tanisha Rocks (14).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are concerned about the safety of a young female Tanisha Rocks (14), who has been missing from the Newtownabbey area since approximately 5pm on Saturday, January 5.

“Tanisha is described as 4ft 10, slim build, blue eyes, long brown hair, shaven at the back, tongue pierced.

“She was last seen wearing a long black top, snake print cycle shorts, and black boots.

“If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Tanisha, please contact police on 101, quoting police reference number 425 of 6/1/19.”