Police find fire engine in suspicious circumstances

Police in Newtownabbey are appealing to trace the owner of a child’s ride on fire engine after it was located in suspicious circumstances.

Making reference to the Fireman Sam series, a PSNI spokesperson said: “We’re not sure if naughty Norman Price has been up to his old tricks again, but a short time ago my team were alerted to Jupiter making an appearance in suspicious circumstances in the Newtownabbey area.

“Have you misplaced Jupiter? Has someone else helped themselves without your knowledge?

“If you think this is yours and wish to be reunited, please get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 127 of 3/1/19.”