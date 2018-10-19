Police issue renewed appeal to trace Robert Holmes

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help locate Robert Holmes (42).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Robert was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Newtownabbey shortly after 12.50pm on Wednesday, October 17.

“Robert is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build with blue eyes, dirty fair hair and facial stubble.

“He was believed to have been wearing a dark, waterproof coat, a grey/black hooded top and a green beanie style hat.

“Police continue to search the local area and we would appeal to Robert, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 557 17/10/18.”