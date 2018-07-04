Police patrols at Hazelbank Park

Officers from Newtownabbey Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out patrols of Hazelbank Park on Tuesday following further reports of anti-social behaviour.

PSNI intend to increase patrols over the summer period.

A spokesperson said: “There is no doubt that Hazelbank is a beautiful spot, especially in this weather. We are lucky to have it and the facilities are there for all ages to enjoy.

"However, be warned that if you go to the park with the intention of becoming involved in anti-social behaviour, police will be close by to deal with any offences appropriately."