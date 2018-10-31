Police recover stolen power tools in Newtownabbey

Police are trying to identify the owners of stolen power tools which were recovered in the Newtownabbey area.

These are a Ryobi EAG2000RS angle grinder, a Parkside PHKS 1350 B2 circular saw; a Makita 9047 (AG 1275 scratched into it) angle grinder; an Erbauer ERB373RSP reciprocating saw; a Makita DBM 080 diamond core drill.

A spokesperson for PSNI Newtownabbey said: “If you believe any of these items may belong to you, please contact Constable Coogan on 101 quoting PSNI reference 805 of 23/08/18.”