Police warning after 'damage' to ATMs

Police are urging the public to be vigilant following reports of damage to ATMs in the east Antrim area.

Recent incidents have occurred in Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey, along with greater Belfast and Crumlin in what appears to be attempts to steal cash.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around an ATM or notice damage to an ATM that looks out of place, do not touch it, stop any transaction immediately and alert police as well as the bank," a PSNI spokesperson said.

PSNI is asking ATM users to follow the advice below to ensure safe transactions:

• Make sure you hide your pin number while at an ATM as criminals may be watching;

• Be aware of your surroundings. If you are talking on a phone or wearing headphones you can’t take in what is going on around you;

• Cardholders should also guard their personal identification number (PIN) more carefully and be aware that any form of distraction or assistance while they are using an ATM could mean someone is trying to steal their dispensed money or their card.

• If someone tries to distract you and you feel unsure - cancel the ATM transaction.

• Do not be complacent - a robbery can occur in crowded environments, not just deserted streets.

Anyone who would like further advice or has information in relation to ATMs being damaged should contact their local police on the non-emergency number 101.