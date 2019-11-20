Application for Clyde Valley Flute Band to parade Rathcoole is withdrawn

An application for the Larne-based Clyde Valley Flute Band to parade in Rathcoole next month has been withdrawn.

The Parades Commission had been notified of the band’s intention to take part in a procession through the Newtownabbey estate on Saturday, December 7.

The one-band parade was expected to draw around 50 participants and 30 spectators. The notification also stated the band “will not be travelling to another town or place”.

The application, which the commission confirmed was withdrawn this week, followed speculation over whether Clyde Valley would be taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry’s Shutting of the Gates demonstration on the same day. However, the band is not among those listed on the ABOD Associated Club General Committee’s application to the Parades Commission for that event.

Clyde Valley was at the centre of controversy after members wore uniforms bearing a Parachute Regiment insignia and a Soldier F’ symbol at the Relief of Derry celebrations in August. The Parachute Regiment soldier, identified only as F’, is charged with murder over the events of Bloody Sunday.

Police officers flanked the band and later stopped their bus and took the names of some members. In the wake of this, unionist politicians met with senior PSNI officers to voice concern about the police response on the day.

Relatives of Bloody Sunday victims expressed outrage following the display and have said the band should not return to the city for the Shutting of the Gates.

However, it is understood, not all ABOD clubs, and accompanying bands, who take part in August also attend the December event.