Candidates confirmed for General Election

There will be 15 candidates standing across East Antrim, South Antrim and North Belfast at next month’s Westminster election.

The seats had been filled by DUP representatives, Sammy Wilson (East Antrim), Paul Girvan (South Antrim) and Nigel Dodds (North Belfast) with all three aiming to retain the seats.

The Alliance Party and Sinn Fein will be contesting all three of the seats. The UUP and SDLP will both be fielding candidates in East Antrim and South Antrim. The Green Party and the Northern Ireland Conservative Party will be standing in East Antrim.

A total of seven candidates will be standing in East Antrim. They are Steve Aiken (UUP), Danny Donnelly (Alliance), Olive McMullan (Sinn Fein), Angela Mulholland (SDLP), Philip Randle (Green Party), Aaron Rankin (Northern Ireland Conservative) and Sammy Wilson (DUP).

In South Antrim, five candidates will be seeking election. They are John Blair (Alliance), Paul Girvan (DUP), Declan Kearney (Sinn Fein), Danny Kinahan (UUP), Roisin Lynch (SDLP).

Nigel Dodds (DUP), John Finucane (Sinn Fein) and Nuala McAllister (Alliance) will be standing in North Belfast.

Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, December 12.