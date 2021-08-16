Ballyearl crematorium road lay-out options on the agenda

The borough council’s planning application is seeking a new right-hand turning lane at Doagh Road to provide access into the previously approved £5m crematorium development which is to be located opposite Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey.

An associated proposed right-hand turning lane providing access into Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre has also been proposed. The remainder of the current acccess will remain the same.

A report to the planning committee explains that the proposed changes to the roads access are due to a number of factors including an anticipated increase in traffic onto the Doagh Road and “traffic collision history” in close proximity to the site.

A pedestrian island crossing is planned between the crematorium entrance and Ballyearl Arts and Leisure Centre.

Trees and shrubs that may have to removed or may be damaged during the roads project wiill have to be replaced with others of a similar size and species.

Meanwhile, pricing for future cremations in Antrim and Newtownabbey has already been approved by the borough council.

The local authority is adopting a ‘two-tier’ pricing policy for residents and non-residents with the latter to be charged almost double. Rates have been agreed at £475 for residents and £800 for non-residents.

A two-tier pricing strategy already exists for the sale of burial rights at council cemeteries in Antrim and Newtownabbey at a cost of £580 for residents, and a non-resident rate of £2,800.

The council has agreed to move ahead with plans to identify the supplier and product for the crematorium.

“Lack of engagement” with the community and councillors on the crematorium development proposal has been criticised previously by Threemilewater Councillor Stephen Ross, Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The new crematorium was the only capital scheme to be progressed by the borough council during the last financial year.