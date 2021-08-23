Council may spend £1,000 on slow cooking classes
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is considering spending £1,000 to provide cookery lessons.
The virtual classes would be demonstrations on how to use a slow cooker.
Twelve months ago, more than 50 shielding households in the borough received slow cooker kits as nutritional support during the pandemic.
As well as a slow cooker, these residents received a cookery book and recipe ingredients for two meals designed to provide a healthy option.
The cookery course is one of nine planned under a forthcoming ‘Community Capacity Building Programme’.
By comparison, £260 has been earmarked for a safeguarding children course and £350 for emergency first aid classes.
The sum of £3,000 has been proposed for ‘Organising a Successful Community Event’ and likewise for tailored mental health programmes.
Other topics to be tackled include financial management talks which would have an expenditure of £500 and ‘Food Safety in Catering’ at a cost of £500.
The programme will be discussed at a virtual meeting of the borough council on Monday evening.
An officer’s report to councillors says: “The purpose of this programme is to develop the capacity and skills of individuals and groups within the borough and equip them to participate more fully in society and have a positive impact on the number and quality of successful community development projects delivered across the borough.”
The cost of delivering the programme will be almost £11,000, a third of which is funded by the Department for Communities.
by Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
READ MORE: