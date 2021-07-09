Greenisland apartment proposal is turned down

The proposal for 16 new apartments was rejected by councillors following a recommendation for refusal by planning officers.

The application also involved the demolition of an existing bungalow on the site.

Gary McGuinness the council’s Principal Planning Officer, told the meeting that the proposal “detracts from the character of this area due to a significant increase in density” with “buildings dominant and over-bearing”.

Mr McGuinness went on to say that 11 objections had been received.

Agent David Donaldson said that the planned site was a “sustainable location” and he challenged the view that the proposed development would “harm the character of the area” and that the “density was not consistent with the residential area” saying that he felt this to be “a flawed approach”.

He stated that three buildings on half a hectare was “not over-development”. The original application involved four blocks.

“We believe the officer’s report is not correct in relation to height. These are neither dominant or excessive,” he continued.

He explained that the design is to ensure “no over-shadowing or loss of light” and he maintained that the proposal is “policy-compliant”.

He noted that the proposed new site is “further back” from the Shore Road and pointed out that there is a block of apartments at Island Park.

Mr McGuinness went on to say that it is “not just about density but also plot size” and “ratio to garden area” with refusal “generally down to character”.

He noted that there has been a reduction in height compared to the previous plan.

Knockagh Independent Councillor Bobby Hadden proposed that the committee accepted the recommendation for refusal which was seconded by Larne Lough DUP councillor Alderman Paul Reid and accepted unanimously.

by Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter