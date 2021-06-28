Ladies’ big screen football action option on the agenda

A report to be presented to councillors has proposed screening each of the Northern Ireland team’s matches at an outdoor venue in the borough,

A motion backed by the local authority in April brought by Glengormley DUP Councillor Alison Bennington, a former Northern Ireland player and seconded by Ballyclare Ulster Unionist Councillor Vera McWilliam “celebrates the historic achievement of the Northern Ireland Women’s Football Team in qualifying for Euro 2022”.

Members also agreed to write to the Irish Football Association to “congratulate the team on their fantastic achievement and engage with teams across the borough on how women’s football can be further developed”.

It is proposed to screen each of the Northern Ireland team’s three games next July at a single venue in the Borough on rotation around the Parterre at Antrim Castle Gardens, V36 at The Valley and the Civic Square, Mossley Mill, at a cost of £21,000.

Fans could expect a large screen, car parking, public toilets and hospitality outlets.

Sixteen teams will play in the tournament from July 6 to July 31, 2022, in venues across England. The Northern Ireland ladies will have at least three

group matches to play.

The team includes Larne woman Julie Nelson who was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to women’s football in Her Majesty’s Birthday Honours.

In 2016, the local authority screened the Northern Ireland men’s football team matches in the European Championships at Mossley Mill and Antrim Castle Gardens at a cost of approximately £50,000.