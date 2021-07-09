Larne FC get ‘thumbs up’ for new 600-seater terrace

The proposal is for a replacement terrace on the site of the long-established ‘east’ stand to provided a new tiered seated area under a canopy.

It seeks to amend a previous application approved in 2019 which had capacity for as many as 1,000 spectators.

Paul Duffy, the council’s Head of Planning, told the meeting that the current proposal is “part of a regeneration plan for upgrade of facilities at Inver Park”.

Great things are happening at Larne FC both on and off the pitch. Here Larne captain Jeff Hughes celebrates winning the Co Antrim shield in the final against Glentoran in December 2020. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The proposal includes a treatment room, new VIP lounge with first floor extension and alterations to changing rooms to provide a players’ area.

A report to councillors said that a letter of support had been received from the Select Vestry of the neighbouring St Cedma’s Church in relation to the reduction in “height, mass and scale outlined in amendments”.

The report also stated: “The proposed development forms part of the ongoing regeneration and development for the Inver Park stadium to upgrade the facilities in order to meet current Irish Football League (IFL) and Union of European Football Association’s(UEFA) requirements.”

Both require spectator facilities to be mainly seated.

The planners’ recommendation for approval was proposed by Larne Lough Alliance Councillor Robert Logan and seconded by Larne Lough DUP councillor Alderman Paul Reid.

by Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter