Declan Kearney selected to stand in South Antrim

South Antrim MLA and Sinn Fein National Chairperson Declan Kearney has been selected to stand as the party’s candidate in South Antrim in the next Westminster general election.

Speaking at the selection convention in Crumlin, Mr Kearney said: “This next general election will be a watershed opportunity for all progressives in the north to speak out on the future that they want.

“It will be an opportunity to reject Brexit and send a resounding message in support of Irish unity and a new constitutional framework which respects the identities and traditions of all people living in Ireland.”