DUP’s Sammy Wilson happy to see Corbyn ‘getting a hammering’

Sammy Wilson.
Sammy Wilson.

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has said that although the DUP’s leverage looks set to be lost at Westminster, his party is happy to see Jeremy Corbyn “getting a hammering” at the polls.

Speaking to the News Letter, Mr Wilson, who looks set to retain his seat comfortably, said: “If the exit polls are correct, we won’t have the same leverage as before, but we knew this could be a temporary situation.

“A strong Conservative Government could play a harder hand with the European Union and good things could still happen for Northern Ireland.

“We are happy to see IRA-loving Corbyn getting a hammering.

“This is the fifth election the people of East Antrim have backed me. I take their votes very seriously. It is a huge responsibility.

“I have a great team supporting me. My office staff, party workers, councillors and MLAs. It is a huge team effort.”