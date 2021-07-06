East Antrim MLA appointed Economy Minister

Mr Lyons takes over from North Antrim MLA, Paul Frew, who took up the post last month.

Commenting, Mr Donaldson said: “I want to thank and pay tribute to Paul Frew for his work as Economy Minister over the last number of weeks. He has been a dedicated Minister, progressing a number of important issues in the Department which will be of benefit to everyone in Northern Ireland in due course.

“I have taken the decision to make limited Ministerial and Post-holder changes at this time so as to minimise any impact personnel changes would have on the business of delivering for people across Northern Ireland.

Gordon Lyons MLA alongisde DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

“I am mindful that our Executive team, in conjunction with Ministers from other parties, has further significant work to do in the next short period. I do however intend to conduct a more fundamental reshuffle of posts in September.

“I have appointed Gordon Lyons to be the new Minister for the Economy. Gordon is well equipped to take on the role and brings with him valuable experience, having served as a Junior Minister within the Executive Office and as DAERA Minister for a period earlier this year. I know he will be focused on rebuilding and revitalising Northern Ireland’s economy as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.”

Wishing his colleague well, East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson said: “Congratulations to our new Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA.

“He is a diligent MLA and will make a first class Minister.

“There is lot to do as we emerge from the pandemic and I know he will hit the ground running.”

When devolution was restored in January 2020, the then First Minister Arlene Foster appointed Mr Lyons as Junior Minister in the Executive Office.

Mr Lyons resigned as Junior Minister on June 17.

