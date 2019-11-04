East Antrim MP to defend seat on December 12

DUP Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson has been selected to defend his East Antrim seat in next month’s General Election.

Voters will go to the polls on 12 December for what Mr Wilson says is “one of the most important elections in my political lifetime”.

The veteran DUP representative said: “The Prime Minister’s proposed Brexit deal, which creates a border in the Irish Sea, has rightly caused anger and consternation amongst unionists. Unionists must unite once again to reject this deal and protect our place within the United Kingdom.”

“The election we face will be close and Northern Ireland MPs may once again hold the balance of power. DUP MPs votes could be crucial in preventing a Jeremy Corbyn government and the harm that such a regime would do to Northern Ireland and the Union.

“The DUP have a proud record of delivery in East Antrim and have secured an additional £1.5 billion for schools, hospitals, roads and broadband over the past two years. There is still more to be done and I will be seeking a fresh mandate to continue to speak up for East Antrim in Westminster.”

Alliance has previously announced Danny Donnelly is standing in the constituency.

Mr Wilson retained his seat in 2017 with 21,873 votes, ahead of Alliance (5,950), UUP (4,524), Sinn Fein (3,555), SDLP (1,278) and Conservative (963).