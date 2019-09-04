Kinahan to stand in Westminster election

Former MP Danny Kinahan has announced his intention to stand as a candidate in South Antrim in any forthcoming Westminster election.

In a statement, the Ulster Unionist representative said: “It seems that we are now facing our third General Election in little over four years.

“The coming years are going to be a huge challenge for the whole United Kingdom, as we work through whatever outcome Brexit delivers.

“What South Antrim needs is a strong voice to champion the needs of all those who live and work here.”

Mr Kinahan represented the constituency at Westminster from 2015 to 2017 before losing his seat to the DUP.

He was subsequently elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council in May 2019 to represent the Ballyclare DEA.

Mr Kinahan added: “As someone who has represented the people of South Antrim at every level of government, through my roles as councillor, MLA and MP, I can promise that I will, as I have always done, listen to every individual, group and community, doing everything I can to deliver what is most needed.”