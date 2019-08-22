MP brings his office to residents

Paul Girvan MP has encouraged people across South Antrim to avail of his mobile advice surgery as it continues to visit towns and villages across the area.

Speaking at a mobile Advice Surgery in Ballycraigy, the MP said: “While I have a full time office in Ballyclare that deals with thousands of cases from people right across South Antrim, I believe it is important to be as accessible to people as possible.

“That is why I am rolling out my mobile advice surgery in towns and villages across South Antrim, coming to local communities offering my help as MP.

“This week we have had dozens of people through the door as we visited Parkgate, Randalstown and in Ballycraigy. With many more events planned, I would encourage people to check my Facebook account to see when I will be in their area.

“Please do come along, for a chat and a coffee, and if there is an issue you require assistance with I would be more than happy to help.”

The mobile constituency office is in New Mossley today behind the shops until 1pm.

It will be behind the Ballyduff shops this afternoon from 2pm until 4.30pm.

The advice centre will be in the Steeple estate tomorrow between 2pm and 4.30pm. On Tuesday, August 27 the office will be at Parkmount Court, Mallusk between 2pm and 4.30pm.

On Wednesday, August 28 the office will be in Templepatrick on the Lylehill Road close to the primary school between 10.30am and 12.30pm and beside Ballynure Methodist Church between 2pm and 4.30pm.