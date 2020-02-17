Officers elected at UUP AGM

The East Antrim Association of the Ulster Unionist Party held its Annual General Meeting in Whitehead on Wednesday, February 5.

The meeting was particularly poignant, being the first since the passing last month of Mrs May Steele MBE JP, President of the Ulster Unionist Party, and former Association treasurer, Chairperson of the Ulster Women’s Unionist Council and elected representative.

At the meeting the special guest speaker was Robbie Butler MLA, Chief Whip of the Ulster Unionist Party. Mr Butler spoke of his experience in the fire and prison service before entering politics, the restoration of the Stormont Executive and tackling the issue of mental health, something which the Lagan Valley representative has championed.

Those elected to the principal offices of the Association were Chairperson Barbara Gilliland, Vice-chairperson Alex Caldwell, Secretary Cllr John McDermott and Treasurer Denis Noble. Former Westminster MP and Mayor of Larne Roy Beggs Sr retains the position of Association President.