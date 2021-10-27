Stormont election: Alliance candidate selected for North Belfast

Belfast City Councillor Nuala McAllister has been selected to contest the poll.

Confirming her selection on social media, the Castle DEA representative said: “I want my boys to have better access to integrated education, for them to live in a society where we protect our environment for future generations, where parents are helped in raising families by introducing affordable universal childcare. So that Finn and Art grow up in a north Belfast that lives together and thrives together. This is what I will be fighting for.

“I am delighted to be the Alliance candidate for North Belfast in the Assembly elections next year.”

Cllr Nuala McAllister.

