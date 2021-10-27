Stormont election: Alliance candidate selected for North Belfast
The Alliance Party has announced its candidate to stand in the North Belfast constituency in next year’s Assembly election.
Belfast City Councillor Nuala McAllister has been selected to contest the poll.
Confirming her selection on social media, the Castle DEA representative said: “I want my boys to have better access to integrated education, for them to live in a society where we protect our environment for future generations, where parents are helped in raising families by introducing affordable universal childcare. So that Finn and Art grow up in a north Belfast that lives together and thrives together. This is what I will be fighting for.
“I am delighted to be the Alliance candidate for North Belfast in the Assembly elections next year.”
----
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.