Stormont election: Alliance Party selects East Antrim candidates
The Alliance Party has announced its candidates for the East Antrim constituency in next year’s Assembly election.
Alliance’s sitting East Antrim MLA Stewart Dickson has been selected to run alongside Larne Lough Councillor Danny Donnelly.
Posting on social media, Cllr Donnelly said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been selected by my East Antrim Alliance Party of Northern Ireland association to stand in the next assembly elections with Stewart Dickson MLA.”
Voters are set to go to the polls across Northern Ireland in May 2022.
--
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.