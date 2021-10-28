Stormont election: Blair selected to stand in South Antrim

Commenting on his selection, the former Newtownabbey councillor said: “The past 18 months have been eventful. There is, however, a lot more to do, not least of all required focus on Covid recovery, as well as the global challenge of climate change and the associated need to deal with natural recovery and the circular economy.

“I am therefore honoured and delighted to be selected as the Alliance Party candidate for South Antrim in the Assembly Election, and to continue to work towards solutions to these pressing matters.”

Voters are set to go to the polls next May.

John Blair MLA.

----

A message from the Editor: