Stormont election: UUP candidates announced for South Antrim

The party’s sitting South Antrim MLA Dr Steve Aiken OBE has been selected to run alongside Airport DEA Alderman Paul Michael BEM.

Dr Aiken, who led the party from November 2019 until May of this year, said: “Proud to have Paul Michael alongside me as we give the great people of South Antrim a confident, progressive and forward-thinking Ulster Unionist Party - ready to deliver for you and for a positive future for Northern Ireland. ”

Posting on social media, Ald Michael added: “Serving the people of our great borough is an enormous privilege and has allowed me to meet many good people doing great work every day for the good of all who live here and it is that community spirit that drives me on to the next challenge. Thank you.”

Ald Paul Michael.

Voters are set to go to the polls across Northern Ireland in May 2022.

Steve Aiken MLA.

