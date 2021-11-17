Norman Boyd.

Married with a grown up family, Norman was educated at Belfast High School and worked in banking and credit management for more than three decades.

He served as an MLA in the 1998-2003 Assembly and has consistently opposed the implementation of the Belfast Agreement.

Norman has been a member of the Orange Order and Royal Black Institution in Carrickfergus for over 30 years.

He is also a former member of the Boys Brigade where he is a Queensman, and is currently a member of the British Titanic Society.

Norman is a keen fan of Irish League soccer and a follower of the Northern Ireland national team.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be chosen as a candidate for TUV which is the only party that stands for traditional Unionist values," Mr Boyd said.

“Events of the last 12 months have rightly alarmed Unionists as they witnessed their political leaders not only go along with the Northern Ireland Protocol but actively implement it. Unionists are shocked to discover that Larne has become a border town between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

“My message to Unionists is clear – if you want to see Unionism which is firm and determined then the only option is to vote TUV in the upcoming election. While others will doubtless talk tough in the run up to polling day, you know that TUV are the real deal."