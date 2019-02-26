Potholes to be repaired in Ballyclare

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed that a number of potholes on the Ballyrobert Road in Ballyclare are set to be repaired in the next fortnight.

The move comes after a resident contacted the Times to voice concerns about the deteriorating road surface close to its junction with the Templepatrick Road.

Concerns had been voiced about the condition of the Ballyrobert Road.

Commenting on the issue, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Ballyrobert Road was inspected last week and a number of defects which meet the Department’s criteria were identified.

“These have been instructed and are expected to be repaired within the next two weeks. This road will continue to be routinely inspected and defects, in line with our maintenance guidelines, will be repaired.”