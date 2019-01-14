Power failure caused issues for Asda store

Trading at Asda in Ballyclare was impacted for around 90 minutes on Friday due to an electrical issue in the town.

Speaking to the Times, a local resident, who was in the Park Street store on Friday afternoon said: “The lights went off briefly at around 4.10pm. When they came back on, the tills didn’t appear to start up again.

“Customers were then advised that card transactions were not available and items had to be paid for with cash.

“I was able to go to the ATM outside the store, but I did see people being turned away from entering the shop.

“Groceries could not be scanned at the checkout and the staff were having to estimate the total.”

Commenting on the issue, a spokesperson for Asda said: “The tills were down for an hour-and-a-half following an electrical fault in the Ballyclare area.

“The store has been operating as normal since the incident was resolved on Friday afternoon.”