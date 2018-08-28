Praise for firefighters

Police officers have thanked members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) for their quick actions during a gas leak in Newtownabbey today.

The incident was reported at shops close to Mossley West train station this afternoon.

Police have thanked local firefighters.

Praising their colleagues, a police spokesperson said: “Here at PSNI Newtownabbey, we’d like to extend a huge thank you to our local NIFRS who were first on the scene at the gas leak in Mossley today, and had already started to evacuate local homes and businesses.

“Thankfully, it was all dealt with fairly quickly, but we all know that the consequences could have been a lot worse.

“As I’m sure you’re all aware, their Belfast colleagues are currently battling a fire at Primark on Royal Avenue. Sadly the blaze has spread throughout the building and the iconic Bank buildings will likely be destroyed.”

The spokesperson added: “Fires like this can last for hours and NIFRS firefighters may well be working well into the night.

“If you’re in the area, maybe think about dropping down some tea, coffee, food or bottles of water.

“These people literally run into the fire while the rest of us run away. Stay safe, lads.”