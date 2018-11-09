Premature babies to benefit from fundraising effort

Two kindhearted friends from Ballyclare will be raising funds for worthy causes this weekend.

Natasha Clulow and Claione Alderdice will be conducting a charity bag pack and raffle in aid of Tiny Life and Antrim Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital neonatal units.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 10 at the Asda store in Ballyclare. It will run from 10am until 6pm.

Speaking to the Times, Natasha said: “I want to raise money for Tiny Life and for ICU units in Northern Ireland because I want to give a voice to the people who have no voice.

“I want to get help to people who have lost babies at any stage of pregnancy. I have my own personal story of loss, as do many others.

“I want the money to be used for counselling for couples who have lost their babies, especially in early stage of pregnancy, as well as help for babies who have been born prematurely, babies with special needs and their mothers and fathers.”