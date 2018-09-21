Probus club marks major milestone

Members of Newtownabbey Ladies’ Probus joined together to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the club on September 11.

A total of 43 ladies gathered at Stormont for a celebratory lunch in the dining room.

Current President, Ann Smyth.

Over the last decade, the group has supported a number of charities including the RNLI, Guide dogs for the Blind, Macmillan Nurses and a variety of cancer charities, voluntary workers working with the community and hospitals in Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking to the Times about the commemorative event, former President Margaret Riddels said: “We are the largest Probus group in Northern Ireland with 65 members.

“The maximum number of members we can have is at present restricted to 70, but this may change in the future. New members are enrolled in January and we normally have a waiting list. We meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Greenisland Golf Club. We have tea,coffee and scones followed by a speaker.

“It was thanks to the initiative of Martin Sayliss who was President of Carrickfergus Rotary Club that our group was formed in late 2007. We were given invaluable support and guidance in our formative years by Mary Sinnamon, a Rotarian who was the District Liaison Officer for the Northern Division. The Rotarians gifted us our chain of office and our gavel.”

A total of 43 ladies attended the event at Stormont.

Margaret added: “Over the past 10 years we have had a varied programme of speakers on historical events and people, social and cultural issues, travelogues, artists, authors, hobbies, charity and aid work.

“The majority of our speakers donate their fees to charities which help people and animals at home and abroad. Others who have published books bring copies for our members to buy and donate the proceeds to charity.

“Our President and Vice President are elected in January and serve for a year. Committee members serve for longer. Our present President took office in January of this year.

“The work of past office bearers and a body of very loyal and supportive members has meant that over the past 10 years the Newtownabbey group has become one of the most vibrant and successful Probus Groups.”

The event provided an opportunity for members to celebrate the tenth anniversary.