PROPERTY: Magnificent home with sea views

50A Station Road, Craigavad, Holywood, is a magificent residence with stunning sea views located on a prestigious coastal stretch within seconds walk of the coastline.

The property is within close proximity of Holywood town and, for the commuter, Belfast and Bangor are within 15 minutes’ drive. It was designed by Emily Warwick and built in 2016 to a stunning specification both inside and out.

The accommodation is spacious and contemporary yet remains traditional with high ceilings, cornicing and a bespoke handmade kitchen.

The living area provides suitable space and comfort for the family and interacts well with the patio incorporating the stunning sea views.

The property features a stunning kitchen with built in appliances and island unit with casual dining space.

There is also a 13’ 0” x 7’ 2” utility room and a cloakroom featuring a contemporary white suite on the ground floor.

There are mature landscaped gardens to both the front and rear that enjoy considerable privacy

From the kitchen and living space there are double opening French doors to the front and rear that open on to the granite flagged patio and lawns, perfect for barbequing and entertaining.

The 20’ 10” x 15’ 9” master suite is located on the ground floor with ensuite and dressing room facilities.

Upstairs on the first floor there are three double bedrooms, two with ensuite shower rooms and walk in dressing rooms.

The 13’ 4” x 10’ 7” family bathroom is fitted with a beautiful contemporary suite.

The property features granite flagged patio and lawns, perfect for barbequing and entertaining.

There are mature landscaped gardens to both the front and rear that enjoy considerable privacy, benefitting from the afternoon and evening sunlight whilst enjoying the Lough views. Externally, the property also has a 28’ 0” x 20’ 0” double garage and a 22’ 9” x 12’ 10” shed.

50A Station Road is a stunning home of exceptional style offering all the comforts and luxuries of modern day living in one of Northern Ireland’s most desirable residential locations.

