PROPERTY: Spectacular penthouse apartment

This property - 14 Bayhead Apartments, Portballintrae - is a truly spectacular penthouse apartment with the most amazing panoramic sea views overlooking the bay and harbour area.

A three-bedroom apartment, the property offers spacious open plan living accommodation and benefits from two covered balconies to the front plus a private roof terrace complete with a hot tub from which to enjoy the fabulous views.

The entrance hall features store cupboards and a walk-in press. There is a 5’2 x 7’11 store/study; and, a 12’6 x 19’9 living area with tiled floor, spot lighting and sliding doors to covered balcony plus access to the private roof terrace.

The 12’6 x 19’9 kitchen features a range of high and low level units, granite work surfaces; Gaggenau oven and grill, integrated fridge freezer, dishwasher, washing machine and dryer, recessed sink and drainer, electric hob with extractor over, tiled floor and spot lighting.

The property has three bedrooms. A 14’9 x 12’8 double bedroom to the front with sliding doors to covered balcony and with a 8’6 x 9’3 ensuite featuring a double walk in shower, vanity wash hand basin, low flush WC; feature glass brick wall, tiled floor and walls, spot lighting and chrome towel radiator.

To the rear, there is a 11’9 x 13’1 double bedroom and a 13’8 x 9’2 double bedroom.

The property has a 9’9 x 9’5 bathroom with a feature corner bath, double walk in shower, low flush WC, pedestal wash hand basin, tiled floor and part tiled walls, chrome towel radiator and spot lighting.

External features of the apartment are: a 20’9 x 10’0 paved roof terrace with uninterrupted sea views; a hot tub and lighting. There are also two covered balconies and allocated secure car parking. Other features of this property include: a gas central heating system and double glazing in uPVC frames.

Agent: Philip Tweedie & Co., 81 The Promenade, Portstewart.