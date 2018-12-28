PSNI appeals for information after Greenisland church burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at Greenisland Methodist Church.

The break-in at the Station Road church occurred sometime between Christmas morning and Thursday December 27.

PSNI Carrickfergus is appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the vicinity to ring police on 101 (ref 824 27/12/18).

East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart described the incident as “despicable and disgraceful”.

He said: “Burglary from anywhere is shocking but to steal from a church at Christmas is without doubt one of the most disgraceful and despicable acts someone could carry out.

“Those responsible must to be caught and dealt with by the courts. If anyone has any information at all that can lead to their arrest, please contact the PSNI on 101.”