PSNI Newtownabbey issues lost property appeal

Police are seeking information regarding two items of lost property.

A gent’s wallet has been found on the footpath at Jordanstown Road on December 22.

If anyone believes they could be the owner, they should contact Newtownabbey police via the 101 number quoting reference number 1565 of 22/12/18.

Police are also trying to trace a male who found a purse on the Belfast bound platform of Whiteabbey Railway Station on Christmas Eve at approximately 2.10 pm.

PSNI Newtownabbey reported that it was dropped by a female who had left the train.

A spokesperson said: “We believe this male attempted to get the female’s attention before picking up the purse and leaving the area on his bike.

“Any information, or if you are the male involved, please contact Constable Coogan quoting reference number 667 of 24/12/18.”