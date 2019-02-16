PSNI praise motorists after slow moving ambulance receives police escort

Police have thanked drivers for their patience after officers from Roads Policing escorted a slow moving ambulance with a young patient on board who had recently undergone spinal surgery in Turkey.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mia (15) is on a long road to recovery and she wished to pass on her thanks to everyone for their patience and consideration during her transport home.

“Roads Policing would like to thank motorists for their patience on the A1 and M1 motorway on Wednesday evening (February 13). We would also like to thank our colleagues in An Garda Siochana for escorting Mia from Dublin airport to Northern Ireland and Glengormley ambulance crew for bringing her home.”