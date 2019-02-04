PSNI reminder for rural residents

Police have raised the alarm over security at rural properties following a number of “suspicious incidents”.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If your vehicle, whatever it may be, is in the yard please ensure it is locked and secure. A lot of these people are opportunistic and if the door is open and the keys are in, then the vehicle will be away in a flash.

“Likewise for securing your property. Doors and windows locked and keys out of sight from windows and letterboxes. A thing that might be helpful is to look at your property from the outside and work out how you could get in with no key. If you can do it, someone else can.”

If anyone notices any suspicious activity, they are advised to contact the PSNI.