PSNI 'shocked' at burglary of 'vulnerable' pensioner

Police have told of their 'shock' at the "burglary of a vulnerable lady in her 70's".

In a post on PSNI Newtownabbey Facebook page the PSNI ask the "public to help us solve this crime" and ask: "How would you feel if this was your mother, grandmother, sister or friend?"

PSNI

The burglary happened around 10.20pm last night (Tuesday 12th December) in the area of Glenariff Park, Newtownabbey.

The post adds: "The lady in question returned home to her house around 7.30pm. At approximately 10.20pm a person has gained access by smashing a window in the front door, whilst the lady was in the property. The suspect reached in and took a handbag.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see any suspicious cars/vans? Have you found a black/cream handbag?"

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference CC2017121201367.