PSNI warning after grass cutting ‘forced’ on pensioner

Police are investigating an incident of “cold calling“ in Greenisland.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon between 3.00 pm and 4.00 pm.

A PSNi spokesperson said: “A group of males in a white Citroen Berlingo van called at an elderly and vulnerable person’s address and offered to cut his grass.

“He refused and they cut it anyway, charging him for it. In confusion, he has handed over payment.

“Be on the look out for any suspicious activity and be wary of any cold callers. If they call at your door and you don’t want the service, simply say that. If they are pushy, inform them you are calling the police and close the door.

“If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number 957 of 28/01/19.”