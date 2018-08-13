Public toilet provision criticised

A Carnmoney resident has called for increased public toilet provision in Newtownabbey.

The woman, who is registered disabled, contacted the Times to voice concern about the number of public toilets in the Glengormley and Carnmoney area.

The lady said: “I was at the Beverley Shops and needed to use the bathroom. The shop I was in did not have a toilet.

“I suffer from bladder incontinence and was cut short. I could not find a public toilet. It was a very embarrassing situation to be in.

“It is a busy area with a lot of walkers and shoppers and I feel it is in need of a public toilet.”

Responding to the claim, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “There are eight public conveniences located in the Newtownabbey side of the borough: Ballyclare Cemetery, Ballyclare Main Street, Carnmoney Cemetery East, Carnmoney Cemetery West, Hazelbank, Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Lilian Bland Pavilion and Rashee Cemetery.

“Each of these have accessible units with the exception of Carnmoney Cemetery West and Rashee Cemetery.

“However, we are currently working with an external consultant to redesign these existing toilet blocks to include accessible units.”

The spokesperson added: “Council has not received any formal complaints in relation to the provision of toilets across the borough.

“Council has no jurisdiction over toilet provision within private businesses.”