Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy tree packs snapped up in east Antrim

East Antrim is joining in a project to mark the Queen’s lifetime of service to the Commonwealth.

Tree packs were on their way this week to Ballyclare (5) Carrickfergus (11), Larne (6) and Newtownabbey (9) to form part of the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy (QCC) – a network of forest conservation initiatives.

People across Northern Ireland snapped up 234 packs (1,170 saplings) in a matter of minutes in this free giveaway, made possible by a partnership between the Woodland Trust, Sainsbury’s and ITV.

The giveaway was in support of a landmark documentary, The Queen’s Green Planet, screened on ITV in April. It followed the Queen and the ambitious QCC legacy project which brings together her deeply held commitment to the Commonwealth and her love of trees.

Each specially-branded tree pack contains five UK-sourced and grown native broadleaf trees – two silver birch, two rowan, and a hazel – for people to plant as their own contribution to the QCC.

Among those who applied for the trees during giveaways on Good Morning Britain and This Morning are schools, charities, care homes and individuals planting for personal reasons.

Woodland Trust chief executive Beccy Speight, said: “Trees do so much for us. They improve soil health and water quality, reduce carbon, slow the flow of flood water, trap pollutants, shelter livestock, provide a home for wildlife and a space for us to breathe and reflect.”

While the QCC trees are already claimed, groups aren’t too late to apply for a Woodland Trust free tree pack for planting next March. Find out more at www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/freetrees