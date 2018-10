Translink is advising train passengers of delays on the railway this morning.

The transport company is warning of disruption to services due to signalling problems between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street in Belfast.

The 8.00 am train from Larne to Great Victoria Street due at 8.55 am was delayed at Lanyon Place and is expected to be 30 minutes late.

NI Railways tickets will be honoured for use on Metro services between Lanyon Place and Great Victoria Street.