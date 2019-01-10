Rathcoole streets to be cleaned every fortnight

An area of Rathcoole is set to be cleaned every two weeks after residents complained about the amount of litter in the region.

Macedon UUP representative, Cllr Robert Foster raised the issue with the cleansing department at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “The area in Rathcoole has been cleaned and will continue to be cleaned on an ongoing basis, every two weeks.

“The council has not received any direct complaints, however, Cllr Foster stated that he had been approached by a resident(s).”