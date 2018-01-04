Recognition for tackling homelessness

Glenoe woman Sandra Moore has been nominated for an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Sandra, who is CEO of The Welcome Organisation, Belfast, has been awarded the honour for services to tackling homelessness.

The Welcome Organisation delivers a range of support services to people who are homeless.

The former Ballyclare High School pupil spoke of her surprise and delight at the honour: “This kind of thing doesn’t happen to someone like me. I’m very much a country girl at heart and I know my parents would have been so proud.”

Sandra said that when she picked up the letter she initially thought it was a tax bill and had to get her husband Ken to confirm it was really for her.

“I just couldn’t take it in, it was such a wonderful surprise,” Sandra said.

She added: “The award is testament to the contribution of my support team, volunteers, very kind donors and all of those who make our work in the homelessness sector possible.”

The mother-of-three and grandmother-of-nine is passionate about tackling homelessness and in addition to her work with the Welcome Organisation volunteers with Habitat for Humanity.

“Tackling homelessness everywhere is very much my passion,” Sandra said.