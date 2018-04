An information session regarding the proposed relief road in Ballyclare has been cancelled.

The event had been due to take place in the town on Wednesday, April 18.

It is understood the organisers are working to arrange a future meeting.

Commenting on the postponement, South Antrim UUP MLA Steve Aiken OBE said: “Unfortunately due to a scheduling conflict we have had to cancel Wednesday’s Relief Road Information Session.

“Details of rescheduled meeting to follow soon.”