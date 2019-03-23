Remnants of ATM cash machine discovered in burnt out van

A burnt out van containing the remnants of a destroyed cash machine has been discovered in a field outside Belfast.

The wreckage was discovered between Dundrod and Nutt's Corner.

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following the report of suspicious circumstances in the Crumlin area.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "We received a report shortly before 11:30am that a burnt out Transit-type van, containing what appears to be the remnants of an ATM machine, was discovered in a field in the Carnaghliss Road area.



“It's believed the fire occurred sometime last night around 10.30 p.m. NIFRS attended and have ruled this to be deliberate ignition.



"Our enquiries are at an early stage, and we are working to establish where the vehicle and machine were stolen from.



"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Carnaghliss Road area last night - between 10 p.m. and 10.35 p.m. - and saw any suspicious activity to call us. Anyone with information they believe may assist our investigation is asked to phone detectives in Antrim on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 406 of 23/03/19."



